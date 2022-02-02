US results show a return to "old normal" as Big Tech powers on

Disappointing numbers from Netflix (US:NFLX), Peloton (US:PTON) and Robinhood (US:HOOD) showed that lockdown habits weren’t as sticky as their investors hoped. At the same time, Apple (US:AAPL), Alphabet (US:GOOGL) and Microsoft (US:MSFT) have beaten analyst expectations, defying fears that supply chain issues might undermine profits.

Peloton and Robinhood were poster children for lockdown shares in the US. Peloton, the at-home fitness business, went public in September 2019 and saw its subscribers increase from 100,000 in 2017 to 2.77mn in the most recent quarter. However, the 2.77mn reported in its preliminary second quarter results came in below low-end guidance of 2.8mn.

Due to this slowing demand, Peloton has temporarily halted production of its connected fitness products, according to documents seen by CNBC. The company's share price is now down more than four-fifths in the past year, and analysts have steadily downgraded expectations for its 2022 performance, in the last 12 months shifting from a consensus earnings per share estimate of 78¢ for the current financial year to a loss of 290¢ per share.