Wynnstay drives earnings despite input costs

An 18th straight year of dividend increases
February 2, 2022
  • Strengthening volumes in the autumn planting season
  • Input costs were on the fly

Wynnstay (WYN) notched up its 18th consecutive year of dividend increases, while registering multi-year highs in statutory profits and earnings in the 12 months through to 31 November. On an underlying basis, profits were 37 per cent to the good at £11.4mn, driven by what chief executive Gareth Davies describes as “strong farmgate prices and the lifting of uncertainties around Brexit”. Both business strands – the agriculture and specialist agricultural merchanting divisions – registered double-digit revenue growth, as a degree of predictability returned to farming markets.

