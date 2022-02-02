Wynnstay drives earnings despite input costs

Strengthening volumes in the autumn planting season

Input costs were on the fly

Wynnstay (WYN) notched up its 18th consecutive year of dividend increases, while registering multi-year highs in statutory profits and earnings in the 12 months through to 31 November. On an underlying basis, profits were 37 per cent to the good at £11.4mn, driven by what chief executive Gareth Davies describes as “strong farmgate prices and the lifting of uncertainties around Brexit”. Both business strands – the agriculture and specialist agricultural merchanting divisions – registered double-digit revenue growth, as a degree of predictability returned to farming markets.