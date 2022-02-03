Bearbull Income Portfolio: A lesson from the future

If it is axiomatic that a bear market in equities is on the way, then what can escape it? Not a lot. True, there is the consoling thought that, if the highest rated stocks mostly get it in the neck, the value plays making up most of the Bearbull Income Portfolio may get off comparatively lightly.

That notion was proved up and how in the first three years of the millennium as the dot-com bubble burst, spraying mess widely. As a result, the FTSE All-Share index fell 42 per cent in the years 2000-02, but the value-orientated income portfolio rose 16 per cent in that period. Nowadays, the All-Share is closer to being a rest home for value stocks than it was then. Even so, it would be ridiculously optimistic to expect either or both the All-Share and the Bearbull portfolio to prosper in a forthcoming sell-off.

As to why, ask yourself this: what is it that powers the value of pretty well anything that can be valued? Answer: the present value of its future cash flows. That applies just as much to, say, the Mona Lisa, to CryptoPunks non-fungible tokens or the Bearbull portfolio’s new holding in sausage-skin maker Devro (DVO).