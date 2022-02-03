Chrysalis, and the fund fees going the wrong way

It never rains but it pours. That’s one way to summarise the recent woes of Chrysalis Investments' (CHRY) shareholders. First the trust got hit hard in the January sell-off, continuing a rough spell that has seen the shares lose roughly a fifth of their value over six months. To add insult to injury, we now know that the trust paid out £112m in performance fees to the investment manager on the back of a previous strong run.

Plenty has been said and written about the issues with this arrangement, including the fact that the calculation period for the performance fee, only runs for one financial year at a time and the calculation itself could be based more on paper gains than crystallised ones. As Stifel analysts recently put it: “There is a high risk that the management fee is high one year largely on unrealised gains. The following year may see a reversal in the net asset value and price performance, with a possibility that shareholders see negative returns over a two-year period.”

The Chrysalis board is set to review the fee arrangements, meaning we could yet see improvements. Bar some issues, the current arrangement is not vastly different from a usual 20 per cent levy on a set level of outperformance in the private equity space. But Chrysalis is a good example of the prevailing narrative that fees coming down doesn’t tell the whole story for investment trust shareholders.