Next week's economics: Feb 7 - 11

Expectations of a rising US interest rates could intensify next week, with news that inflation is still high. Although Thursday’s numbers could show that consumer price inflation has dipped slightly from last month’s 7 per cent, the core rate (which excludes food and energy) might edge up above 5.5 per cent, which would be its highest since 1982.

That, however, should be around the peak. Inflation should fall from the spring onwards as last year’s price rises drop out of the numbers; as supply constraints ease; and as demand slows in part as rate rises take effect.

Figures from China will give us another reason to expect inflation to drop. They could show that although growth in the M1 measure of the money stock is picking up, it is still so low as to predict only weak economic growth – which in turn points to weak demand for raw materials and hence falls in their prices.