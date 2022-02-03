Today's Markets: Nasdaq futures down after FB miss, traders look ahead to BoE + ECB

Facebooks daily users drops for first time on record

Spotify warn of slowing subscriber growth

However, stock markets higher on Wall Street with Alphabet doing the heavy lifting

Markets

Facebook is like the shopping mall: it used to be where all the young, hip kids would hang out for hours on end; now it’s just a place for old people and occasional cranks to get annoyed. I read something like that on Twitter... it’s kind of mean but kind of true. Facebook is falling behind and its main consumers are spending more and more time on TikTok. Some $200bn, or about a quarter of its market capitalization, was wiped off the value of Facebook’s owner Meta (FB) last night as the company delivered a stinging earnings miss and said its user base declined for the first time. Huge penny-stock move for one the biggest companies on the planet. Highlights the risk of being too concentrated... ignoring the obvious it is supportive of the rotation narrative.