Why volatility varies

Stock market volatility has soared. The CBOE’s Vix index – a measure of the expected volatility of the S&P 500 – has almost doubled since early November, from just over 15 to almost 30 per cent. One interpretation of this is that the probability of a 10 per cent monthly fall in the index has risen from around 1 per cent to 12 per cent. Reflecting this increased risk, the S&P 500 index has fallen almost 10 per cent so far this year.

Conventional explanations for these moves, however, don’t make sense. The idea that they have happened because investors fear rises in US interest rates or Russia invading Ukraine runs into an obvious problem: these were clear threats weeks ago when the S&P 500 was sailing blithely upwards, so why should the market start worrying about them now?