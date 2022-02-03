Will the Brexit model unlock growth?

TS Eliot wrote that April is the cruellest month, but we all know it’s January that wears that crown. This January felt more exhausting than usual with markets slamming into and out of reverse mode and a thick fog of unresolved issues – inflation, the prospect of rising interest rates, the threat of war and political mayhem – obscuring visibility of the year ahead.

We might have expected that the arrival of two key reports at the end of the month, one about the government and one from the government, would clear some of this confusion. Yet the first of these, on Downing Street lockdown parties, was incomplete owing to an ongoing police investigation and did not resolve the question of how long Boris Johnson will survive as PM. The second, on the benefits of Brexit, was overshadowed by the described failures of the PM’s leadership and judgement in the former.

Nevertheless, the Brexit report did at least set out (not for the first time) the framework being developed to allow the UK to prosper outside the EU. It all boils down to this: ensuring that businesses do not have to “struggle through a thicket of burdensome and restrictive regulations”.