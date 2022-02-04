/
Amazon bailed out by cloud services

The cloud service business continues to grow at pace while the outlook for retail is looking uncomfortable
February 4, 2022
  • Inflation is pushing costs higher
  • Operating profit halves from same quarter last year

Amazon’s (US:AMZN) results were a push and pull between its now lossmaking retail business and the highly profitable Amazon Web Services (AWS) division. In the fourth quarter, total operating income was down 50 per cent year on year to $3.46bn (£2.56bn).

Online sales were up just 1 per cent year-on-year and because of rising costs meaning the retail business swung to a loss. Removing the AWS figures, the tech giant would have posted an $1.83bn loss. Management will be thankful the cloud business operating profit was up an impressive 48 per cent year on year to $5.29bn.

