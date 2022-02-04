Nick Train sticks to his guns after tougher year

Lindsell Train funds have strong long-term performance records but have underperformed over the past year

This is due to defensive positioning and poor performance for certain holdings

The funds' manager, Nick Train, is sticking to his investment approach, and in some cases uses share price weakness to top up holdings

Lindsell Train’s funds have made very strong returns over the long term and beaten relevant indices and peer groups in most individual calendar years. But 2021 was not so favourable for the funds, which include Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT) and LF Lindsell Train UK Equity (GB00BJFLM156). They lagged the FTSE All-Share index and Investment Association UK All Companies fund sector average, albeit still producing positive returns.

Nick Train, manager of LF Lindsell Train UK and Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, says this was in part because Lindsell Train’s investment style, which involves investing in quality companies, resulted in the funds being quite defensive.