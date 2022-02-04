/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
February 4, 2022

Shock-proof portfolios

Chris Dillow
Author Image
Author Image
Chris Dillow

We are in uncharted waters. Not only is the Bank of England forecasting a big drop in real household incomes this year, but we could also see interest rates rise by more than at any time since 1989-90, which means nobody under the age of 50 has professional experience of such increases.

These, though, are just particular manifestations of a general problem – that the future is inherently unfamiliar and unknowable, and so investors must confront what Maynard Keynes called “the dark forces of time and ignorance which envelope our future”.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data