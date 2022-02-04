Shock-proof portfolios

We are in uncharted waters. Not only is the Bank of England forecasting a big drop in real household incomes this year, but we could also see interest rates rise by more than at any time since 1989-90, which means nobody under the age of 50 has professional experience of such increases.

These, though, are just particular manifestations of a general problem – that the future is inherently unfamiliar and unknowable, and so investors must confront what Maynard Keynes called “the dark forces of time and ignorance which envelope our future”.