Today's Markets: CBs go hawkish, more earnings bombs on Wall Street

Weltschmerz… The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, says we can do our bit to help to battle rising inflation by not asking for wage increases. Coming from someone who’s been sleeping at the controls for the last 18 months, that is not exactly helpful. How about doing your job? By which I mean getting a grip on inflation before it sets in – which would have been to gently tighten last summer. Too bad that moment was lost. Can’t believe I actually would like Mark Carney back.

After hiking rates yesterday to 0.5 per cent, markets now see the Bank of England raising rates to 1.5 per cent by August, which does not square with the statement from the MPC in my view... certainly the four 50bps voters indicate willingness to get on with the job but I don’t think the policymakers really want to see rates rise as aggressively as that. The yield on 10-year gilts rose above 1.4 per cent, the highest since November 2018. This morning GBPUSD has just eased back from yesterday’s two week high.

The European Central Bank has also suddenly woken up to the threat of inflation. No one saw it coming…! Whilst the statement was a copy and paste job, there was hawkishness in the press conference with Christine Lagarde. In fact, it looks almost certain that the ECB head was preparing markets for an abrupt turn in forward guidance coming at the March meeting. Lagarde reiterated that ECB won’t hike rates until net bond purchases have ended...but on current guidance it is still planning to be net buyer of €20bn from October... clearly doesn't square with the market pricing and would require big shift in March statement. Likely then that APP ends in June, allowing first hike either then or in September.