The best sector funds

Sector funds are back in vogue, but there's much to consider

We look at some of the cyclical plays that stand out

Having languished in obscurity while newer 'megatrends' captured investors' attention, the original breed of sector-specific funds are now turning heads again: energy and financials funds have been among the best performers of 2021 so far. With rate rises moving higher up the agenda as inflation persists, these funds have a good chance of basking in the limelight for a while longer. Polar Capital Global Financials (PCFT), for example, recently set out plans for a share placing on the back of a promising outlook for the portfolio.

There is, of course, a catch. Sector plays can be highly volatile, exposing you to big price movements and the perils of market timing. As we’ve previously noted, Schroder ISF Global Energy (LU0355356832) led the Investment Association Global sector in terms of performance in 2021, but the same fund sat at the very bottom of the same performance table for several calendar years prior to that. It's therefore wise to moderate your position size, diversify, and never forget the risks when dealing with sector funds. All the same, the options on offer are worth examining.