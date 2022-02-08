3i Infrastructure: pricey or a premium pick?

Like many of its peers, the trust commands an eye-watering premium

Yet a recent update suggests good times – and cheaper entry points – could lie ahead

“Am I paying too much?” has been a question asked by investors in the US tech majors for much of the last decade in one form or another, with performance ultimately suggesting an answer in the negative. But as the interest rate environment starts to turn, many are now asking whether these companies can continue to flourish in the face of tightening monetary policy – and just how much pain may be due in the near term.

A similar discussion might well be on the cards when it comes to infrastructure investment trusts. While these portfolios are quite the disparate group, most have at least one thing in common: they have traded on substantial premiums to net asset value (NAV) thanks to enormous demand for strategies that can generate high and stable streams of income.

With interest rates rising, bond yields doing the same and equity dividends showing renewed promise, investors will be paying close attention to the fundamentals of infrastructure funds as alternative sources of income start to emerge. Yet the underlying rationales still look reassuringly strong for some trusts, including one that has posed a dilemma for certain readers.

When we published the first of our Investment Trust in the Spotlight features in December, we asked readers to get in touch with suggestions on topical trusts they wished to see analysed. One such response highlighted 3i Infrastructure (3IN) as a “classic investment choice problem” within their own portfolio.

As the reader put it, long-term performance has been strong and the trust continues to stand out by having a slightly more nuanced approach than some peers when it comes to the source of its returns. All the same, the investor worries that it carries operational risk, the shares look far from cheap relative to stated NAV, and its appeal could potentially diminish as rates rise. As they put it: is it worth paying the premium?

The trust's USP

The trust in question invests in “economic infrastructure”, meaning facilities and services that support other parts of the economy, in the UK and Europe.

Where 3i Infrastructure differs from peers is that it doesn’t tend to focus on the public private partnership assets favoured by sector stalwarts such as HICL Infrastructure (HICL).

With exposure to some fibre-based communications networks, 3i Infrastructure does have some apparent similarities with recently launched digital infrastructure funds Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (CORD) and Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9). Broker Winterflood categorises these three names as economic infrastructure funds alongside Pantheon Infrastructure (PINT), a trust that launched last year.

At the end of September 2021, 3i Infrastructure's biggest holdings included Infinis, a UK facility generating electricity from captured landfill and mineral methane, TCR, a Belgian owner and leasor of airport equipment, and Oystercatcher, which runs oil product storage terminals in the Netherlands, Belgium, Malta and Singapore. The trust has also had exposure to areas such as energy infrastructure.

A recent glance at the portfolio Holding Description Weighting as of 30/09/21 (%) Infinis Generator of electricity from captured landfill and mineral methane 14 TCR Owner and leasor of airport ground support equipment 12 Oystercatcher Oil product storage terminals 12 Tampnet Fibre-based communication networks 11 Joulz Energy infrastructure solutions and metering 10 ESVAGT Emergency rescue and response vessels and wind farm service operation vessels 10 Ionisos Cold sterilisation facilities 10 DNS:NET Fibre-based communication networks and datacentres 7 Valorem Renewable energy development and operating company 5 Attero Energy recovery from waste and recycling 5 Projects Roads and social infrastructure projects 4 Source: 3i

The trust is also less narrowly focused on income than some other infrastructure plays. While it seeks a progressive income, it also looks to make capital gains and achieve a total return of some 8 to 10 per cent a year. The trust’s dividend yield recently came to around 3 per cent, a more modest level of income than that found in other parts of the sector.

On top of this, it's hard to ignore the fact that 3i Infrastructure shares trade on a much larger premium to NAV than its peers in Winterflood's grouping. In its favour is the fact it is well diversified across different assets, and its lengthy track record of good performance.

The good news

The trust recently released an update for the three months to the end of 2021 that was extremely well received among sector analysts. While the update did not include a new NAV calculation, the trust's board noted that the portfolio had continued to perform well. The level of income generated over the period was in line with expectations, while the trust stated that it was on track to meet a dividend target of 10.45 pence per share for its financial year, marking an annual increase of 6.6 per cent.

What should also be of interest is a heightened level of portfolio activity, both in the recent past and, potentially, in the near future. During the three-month period the trust completed a sale of its stakes in four European liquid storage terminals and put money to work elsewhere.

That has involved it investing some £376mn in Global Cloud Xchange, an owner of large private subsea fibre optic networks, buying out a co-investor in ESVAGT, which provides service operation vessels for the offshore wind industry, and investing more money into another existing holding, renewable power producer and developer Valorem.

In another significant development, the trust received approval to increase its revolving credit facility from £400mn to £600mn. That, combined with an additional one-year credit facility of £400mn from existing lenders, brings the fund’s aggregate credit facility to £1bn. Phil White, managing partner and head of infrastructure for 3i, said the rationale was straightforward: “We have increased our credit facilities to ensure that we continue to have ample liquidity to make further new investments.”

The hefty use of debt suggests a busy period ahead for new investments, and analysts believe the trust could carry out a substantial amount of fundraising to reduce borrowings once new investments are nailed down.

Importantly such fundraising is normally carried out at a discount to recent valuations. Even if private investors are excluded from taking part, as they have been with some other trusts, the fundraising would likely weigh on the trust’s shares – offering a cheaper way in for the patient investor. As Investec analysts Ben Newell and Alan Brierley put it in a recent note: “Such an equity raise may represent a more attractive entry point for the more tactical investor”. The other side of the coin, as analysts at Numis note, is that existing holders might wish to take profits in anticipation. Numis thinks a fundraise could arrive in the middle of the second quarter.

Price points

If the share price were to falter, it might have a way to fall before investors begin to be tempted. The shares were on a 19.2 per cent premium to NAV on 4 February, a hefty valuation in line with that of some of the other better known infrastructure plays.

But considering the portfolio’s lofty NAV returns and the continued appeal of its income even as rates rise from a low base, investors may well continue to deem that a price worth paying. Mick Gilligan, head of managed portfolio services at Killik & Co, recently argued that the trust’s fundamentals back up the price at which it trades.

“On the surface, this rating looks quite heady, but we think it is a fair reflection of an expected NAV return of close to 10 per cent from a management team that continues to execute well and deliver stable income growth in a low interest rate environment,” he said. “Adjusting for the premium, we estimate a future total return on the shares of approximately 6.5 to 7 per cent.”

To an extent, the fund could also benefit as the world moves out of the pandemic, or at least to an 'endemic' stage. Gilligan notes that more economically sensitive parts of the portfolio could see improved trading as pandemic effects moderate. More good news does seem to be due, even if at least some of it is already baked into the price.