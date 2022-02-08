/
Looking beyond Tesla: EV market powers on

New investment opportunities have emerged in the electric vehicles market, but dangers around Asia's supply chain power persist
February 8, 2022
  • First physically-backed EV ETC launched
  • Supply chain battle intensifies 

Electric vehicle (EV) sales tripled globally between 2019 and 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), painting a rosy demand picture while the industry is struggling with supply chain shortages. Last year, 6.6mn cars left showrooms, making up 9 per cent of passenger vehicle sales. More than half of these sales came from China. 

Investors have a growing number of options if they want to bet on EV sales growing further, while looking beyond the all-dominant Tesla (US:TSLA). Elon Musk's company reported record profits for the December quarter of $2.3bn (£1.7bn), but has also just been forced to fix a dangerous element of its self driving software, present in 50,000 cars. 

