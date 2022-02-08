Looking beyond Tesla: EV market powers on

First physically-backed EV ETC launched Supply chain battle intensifies

Electric vehicle (EV) sales tripled globally between 2019 and 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), painting a rosy demand picture while the industry is struggling with supply chain shortages. Last year, 6.6mn cars left showrooms, making up 9 per cent of passenger vehicle sales. More than half of these sales came from China.

Investors have a growing number of options if they want to bet on EV sales growing further, while looking beyond the all-dominant Tesla (US:TSLA). Elon Musk's company reported record profits for the December quarter of $2.3bn (£1.7bn), but has also just been forced to fix a dangerous element of its self driving software, present in 50,000 cars.