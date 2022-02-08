/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Mattioli Woods’ recent acquisitions beat expectations

Mattioli Woods' dividend resumes growth as earnings growth from recent acquisitions beat expectations
Mattioli Woods’ recent acquisitions beat expectations
February 8, 2022
  • Mattioli Woods progresses towards its £30bn assets target
  • Recent acquisitions appear a success but it's still early days
IC TIP: Buy

Mattioli Woods (MTW) has been on an expensive buying spree but early results look promising with earnings from its latest big purchases – Maven Capital Partners and Ludlow Wealth Management – helping to boost these half-year results. The group hit its target for the period with assets under management rising by £4.5bn to £15.1bn at the period-end, with acquisitions making up 88 per cent of the growth in assets. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data