Mattioli Woods’ recent acquisitions beat expectations

Mattioli Woods progresses towards its £30bn assets target

Recent acquisitions appear a success but it's still early days

IC TIP: Buy

Mattioli Woods (MTW) has been on an expensive buying spree but early results look promising with earnings from its latest big purchases – Maven Capital Partners and Ludlow Wealth Management – helping to boost these half-year results. The group hit its target for the period with assets under management rising by £4.5bn to £15.1bn at the period-end, with acquisitions making up 88 per cent of the growth in assets.