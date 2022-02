Cash conversion ratio falls because of working capital

Revenue forecast to avert decline next year

Software and consultancy business Micro Focus (MCRO) is still fighting to get to grips with its disastrous purchase of Hewlett Packard's enterprise software business by stripping out costs. This leaves it in an interesting spot to handle interest rate rises even as it maintains healthy dividends and strong cash generation, and even with a massive debt pile – an unholy balancing act.