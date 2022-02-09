Barratt turns on the income tap

Completion ahead of previous guidance

Reduction in dividend cover multiple

The market appeared largely unfazed by news that Barratt Developments (BDEV) had registered an 11.1 per cent fall in completions in the last six month of 2021. Nor did investors seem overly taken with a 49 per cent hike in the interim pay rate. The reality is that comparisons for the housebuilder, in common with those for industry peers, have been skewed by a combination of pandemic-linked disruption and government support measures for buyers, most notably the stamp duty holiday, which was phased out through last summer.