BT and Vodafone expected to speed up consolidation under activist pressure

Vodafone (VOD) and BT (BT.A) face similar problems. They are both investing heavily amidst a period of inflation while trying to manage huge debt piles. They now both have aggressive external investors building up stakes in their businesses as well. At the end of last year, French telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi increased his holding in BT to 18 per cent and at the end of January Scandinavian activist investor Cevian took a stake in Vodafone.

Neither investor has publicly stated specific intentions for the telecoms giants, but their presence has generated speculation they will speed up their corporate restructuring. Given the cash needed to upgrade 5G and broadband services, both BT and Vodafone have been looking for ways to offload assets either through disposals or joint ventures.