The assumptions propping up oil price predictions

While plenty of market observers reckon oil will soon hit $100 (£74) a barrel, there is not much talk of it soaring beyond that, as we’ve seen in other commodities recently. Gas is an obvious example, driven by fairly extreme conditions, but even iron ore stayed well above $200 a tonne for months before coming back down, while gold surged in 2019 and hasn’t dipped below $1,400 an ounce in two-and-a-half years.

This slightly bearish view of oil climbing and coming back down gently is shared by BP (BP.), which said in its 2021 results that the market would “move back into balance” this year. The Opec cartel and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) in the US also put forward similar ideas, although BP ironically said it was up to Opec (plus Russia) to feed more supply in for this balance to be reached.

As a primer on the oil market, supply and demand tend to sit around the 100mn barrel per day (bopd) mark, and as Covid-19 started to bite, Opec cut supply by almost 10mn bopd to shore up prices amid tumbling demand.