FTSE 100 trading above 7,600 again

GSK results cautiously optimistic

Harley-Davidson and Peloton among US high risers

Markets

European stock markets made broad gains in early trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong lead from tech after a rally in the US and a positive handover from Asia. The FTSE traded above 7,600 again, trading +0.6 per cent or so, having nursed a small loss on Tuesday despite the positive open saw it trade at its highest intra-day level since the pandemic began.