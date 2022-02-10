Could Avon Protection go the way of Ultra Electronics?

Midway through 2020, Avon Protection (AVON) hived off its Milkrite InterPuls business to DeLaval Holding for around £180mn on a cash and debt-free basis. Bosses had determined that a move away from the production of artificial ruminant teats would enable the group to become further entrenched in military and first responder markets, aided by an intensified focus on respiratory and ballistic protection. They may have had a point. Military contracts are generally predictable, multi-year affairs, providing greater clarity on sales and cash flows. Higher-tech kit usually generates decent margins and the US military doesn’t usually scrimp on protective gear for its service personnel.

The Wiltshire-based group has been trading for 137 years, ironically coming into existence in the same year that Gottlieb Daimler was granted a German patent for his single-cylinder water-cooled engine design, and King Leopold II of Belgium established the Congo Free State as a personal possession, both of which were highly significant developments for the rubber industry. At various points along the way, Avon has manufactured everything from conveyor belts to diving suits, so the move could be viewed as part of an evolutionary process – companies have always repurposed their manufacturing capabilities to suit end-markets. And you could even say that Avon’s central input over the years had provided a degree of flexibility.

Avon has determined that its growth prospects are best served by the military alone, but in the age of specialisms it’s sometimes worth remembering that having different products can spread risk between markets. At the end of last year, the board took the decision to shut down the body armour business following news that its Vital Torso Protection plates had failed initial US Army tests.