Home medical device market to boom post-pandemic

Respirators and other home medical devices set to continue growth post-pandemic

London options are riskier than global players, but are promising big things

We have all grown used to the new necessities in healthcare. Over the past two years, companies selling lateral flow tests, vaccines and hospital ventilators have seen revenues rise accordingly.

The next boom market now looks to be telehealth and home care. The former was a previously unloved technology allowing patients to see their doctor online through video appointments, which took off after patients were asked to stay at home rather than risk a visit to the doctor mid-pandemic. Shares in American firm Teladoc (US:TDOC) tripled in value over the course of 2020 but then tumbled back down again last year, showing there is still work to be done to convince investors. Teladoc’s revenues continued to rise 80 per cent year on year, to $522mn (£385mn) in the three months to the end of September 2021, with few signs of slowing, despite the valuation drop.