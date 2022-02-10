Investment trust stability and the art of doing nothing

The January sell-off may have felt pretty rough for UK investors’ favourite funds, but that isn’t entirely obvious from one metric.

In the investment trust space, big price falls for growth stalwarts such as Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) have failed to create notable share price discounts for any decent period of time so far this year. In the case of Scottish Mortgage the share price discount to net asset value (NAV) moved out sharply for a very brief spell last month before coming back in. As Stifel recently noted, this fits in with a broader trend that might frustrate bargain hunters. Many well-known growth names are back to business as usual with their shares trading at close to NAV, while value plays in many cases continue to languish on big discounts.

To give one example the broker points to some of the UK small-cap vehicles. Value-minded Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (ASL) fared relatively well in January, with its shares only dipping modestly, while growth plays like BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (THRG) and Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL) suffered big price falls. But as Stifel notes the discount/premium dynamic for all three has remained “relatively constant”: BlackRock Throgmorton’s premium has moderated slightly, while discounts on the other two have widened just a tad.