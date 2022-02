Supply chain pressures and planning delays

17 more sites expected over second half

In an understocked housing market, MJ Gleeson (GLE) sold 932 homes at its half-year mark, a 14.9 per cent increase on the pre-pandemic comparator, but down 2 per cent year-on-year. In mitigation, the 2021 sales figure was artificially boosted by completions carried over from the first lockdown.