Redrow benefiting from the 'race for space'

Increased set-aside for government cladding requirements

Property Developer Tax is enacted in April

Whether intentional or otherwise, Redrow (RDW) finds itself in a ‘sweet spot’ in the housing market. Many homebuyers are now looking to secure larger, standalone properties outside city centres, a trend given added impetus by the spread of hybrid working patterns. The builder’s portfolio fits the bill, and management notes that the change in buyers’ preferences has contributed to recent house price growth. The average selling price of its homes increased by 8 per cent to £419,000, outstripping material cost price inflation which is guided at 6 per cent for the full financial year.