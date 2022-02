Group plans £500m share buyback Currency headwinds suppress growth

Relx (REL) is a skilful shape-shifter. The global provider of data and decision tools started life in the late 1800s with a modest paper mill, before moving into publishing and media. At its peak, the group published more than 300 printed trade titles. Now, however, paper barely features in its business model. Over 85 per cent of Relx’s revenue comes from its digital products – demand for which is high.