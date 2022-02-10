Wizz boss offloads shares as reported loss doubles

Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) shares have fallen by 15 per cent over the past year, as the budget airline has struggled with low jab rates in its eastern European markets and the continuing impact of Covid-19 on the demand for travel. Despite a sense of cautious optimism emerging as the pandemic picture improves, the airline sector remains riddled with uncertainty – recent results from operators demonstrate this well.

Wizz’s latest trading update, covering the three months to 31 December, is a case in point. While passenger numbers spiked by 243 per cent to almost 8mn flyers and revenue soared by 173 per cent to €408mn (£344mn) against the comparatives, Wizz’s reported loss more than doubled to €268mn due to steep increases in fuel costs and other operating expenses. This included €31mn of foreign exchange losses as the euro weakened against the dollar.

Despite the headline loss, Wizz is making concrete progress with expansion plans. The company secured additional slots at London Gatwick airport in December, taken from Norwegian Air, which will enable it to increase passenger numbers in a key UK market. More than 100 new routes have been announced this financial year, and by summer 2022 Wizz hopes to have 170 aircraft in action across its network – 20 more than at 31 December.