Today's Markets: Inflation angst, rates blowout

US inflation surge sends further waves through bonds markets

Equities fall in response

Eyes on central bank reaction

The blowout in sovereign bonds continued as US inflation surged to a fresh 40-year high. The aggressive Treasury sell-off saw the 2yr yield notch its biggest daily rise since 2009, jumping above 1.6 per cent, whilst the 10-year has finally broken the 2 per cent level. The 2s10s spread was even flatter down to 40bps... setting up for a major inversion and indeed the spread between 7yr and 10yr notes did briefly invert. The effect is not restricted to the US. UK 2yr gilt yields have surged to their highest level since 2011 this morning around 1.37 per cent as figures out this morning showed the UK economy grew at 7.5 per cent in 2021 as it weathered the Omicron winds.

US CPI inflation hit 7.5 per cent amid signs of a broadening to more services-led price pressures. It was a print that nudged markets well into the 50bps hiking camp: the Fed is now odds-on to raise rates by 50bps in March, according to rates futures. The dollar surged in the wake of the CPI release then dropped back sharply to a one-week low, before climbing steadily back to its post-release peak. Gold endured a similar whipsaw and is now a bit weaker.