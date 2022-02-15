/
Glencore’s profits soar as it puts aside investigation cash

Mining and trading giant now expects resolutions to US, UK and Brazilian investigations into potentially corrupt conduct around the world
February 15, 2022
  • Dividend up as coal, copper and nickel prices send profits soaring
  • Management believes various regulatory issues will be sewed up this year

The metals bull market has once again left Glencore (GLEN) with a jacked-up profit and more than enough cash to up its dividend, announce a share buyback and put more to the side for its various regulatory issues. Thanks to strong coal, copper, cobalt and nickel prices, the mining and trading giant reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $4.97bn (£3.67bn) for 2021, compared with a $1.9bn loss in 2020. 

