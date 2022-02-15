Glencore’s profits soar as it puts aside investigation cash

- Dividend up as coal, copper and nickel prices send profits soaring
- Management believes various regulatory issues will be sewed up this year
The metals bull market has once again left Glencore (GLEN) with a jacked-up profit and more than enough cash to up its dividend, announce a share buyback and put more to the side for its various regulatory issues. Thanks to strong coal, copper, cobalt and nickel prices, the mining and trading giant reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $4.97bn (£3.67bn) for 2021, compared with a $1.9bn loss in 2020.