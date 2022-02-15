RM struggles to make the grade

School resource sales rebound strongly

New management rethinks strategy

RM’s (RM.) accounts read like an underwhelming school report. The educational resource provider’s results were “satisfactory”; its performance was “creditable”; and elements of its recovery have been “pleasing”. At the moment, however, its grades are far from dazzling.

The group has three divisions: resources, assessments and technology. The first of these, which supplies schools and nurseries with educational materials, is its largest and strongest. Despite some disruption early in the year when schools were closed, resources revenues increased by 24 per cent to £114.4mn, driven by strong catch-up curriculum sales.