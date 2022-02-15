Today's Markets: Stocks whipsaw on Ukraine headlines

Companies

BHP shareholders handed record payout

The world’s biggest mining company, BHP (BHP), has maintained its hefty payout plans even as costs are spiking in the second half of its financial year, resulting in a record $7.6bn (£5.6bn) interim dividend. This will be the first dividend under the company’s unified structure, which passed a shareholder vote last month, as well as the first results after the decision to sell off petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum (AU:WPL).

Underlying cash profits at the company climbed by a third, to $18.5bn, and the underlying profit for the half was $10.7bn, a 77 per cent jump from the previous year.

Iron ore, copper and coal prices drove the strong result, even after Covid-19 cases and restrictions have made operating in Western Australia much tougher. Iron ore production was flat compared to a year ago, while copper production fell 12 per cent year-on-year, as the grade fell at the Escondida mine.

Coal alone contributed $2.2bn more in cash profits but management was clear on the continued focus on “future facing commodities”, meaning metals that will contribute to the energy transition like copper and nickel.

Analysts have pointed out that BHP will need to dive into M&A to make this a reality, given its recent investments have largely been early-stage projects. In December, the miner bought into the Kabanga nickel project in Tanzania with a $40mn investment, giving it a 9 per cent stake in the parent company. AH

Babcock buys out Australian JV partner

Babcock (BAB) is buying out its joint venture partner in an Australian business that provides maintenance services to the country’s naval fleet.

The defence and engineering group is paying A$60mn (£32mn) to acquire the remaining 50 per cent of its Australian Naval Ship Management arm, a company with 300 employees that services frigates, landing helicopter docks and other landing craft. Its revenue for the year ending in March 2021 was A$254m.

Babcock has mainly been offloading companies over the past 12 months in a bid to simplify its structure and shore up its balance sheet. Last week, it completed the £95m sale of its stake in Air Tanker Holdings, a company that owns a fleet of planes used for air-to-air refuelling. This was its fourth major disposal, bringing in £448m in total. MF

Glencore’s profits soar as it puts aside investigation cash

The metals bull market has once again left Glencore (GLEN) with a jacked up profit and more than enough cash to up its dividend, announce a buyback and also put some to the side for its various regulatory issues. Thanks to strong coal, copper, cobalt and nickel prices, the mining and trading giant reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $4.97bn (£3.67bn) for 2021, compared to a $1.9bn loss in 2020.

This was on the back of 43-per-cent-higher sales, at $203bn, while its adjusted cash profit almost doubled to $21bn. Glencore has set its 2022 dividend level - which it splits between two payments - at $3.4bn, or 26¢ a share. This will be topped up by a $550mn buyback programme.

Chief executive Gary Nagle said the profit surge was driven by the company’s “unique combination” of coal and transition-linked metals like nickel, cobalt and copper. Glencore has stuck with thermal coal while other major miners have sold off these assets, arguing it is better for a listed company facing investor scrutiny to hold on to coal mines.

Both metallurgical coal and thermal coal prices surged in 2021 as countries scrambled for supply.

The company also put aside $1.5bn as its “best estimate” of the costs of resolving investigations by the US Department of Justice, Serious Fraud Office and the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor’s Office. These involve potentially corrupt conduct in both its trading and mining businesses. AH