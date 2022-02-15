Wealth effect an overlooked threat to consumer spending

The negative impact of tightening US monetary policy on technology stocks is well documented. Less discussed is the second order impact a market slump would have on consumer spending patterns.

The wealth effect is a much-discussed theory in economics that states that when people feel wealthier they spend more money on goods and services. It creates a virtuous circle. When people spend more, it pushes up earnings which pushes equity values higher. The issue is that it also works in reverse.

The catalyst for the Great Depression was the Black Tuesday stock market crash on 29 October, 1929. At the time, the S&P 500 was trading at a Shiller PE ratio of 30. The highest valuation it had ever reached and a level that would not be broken until the dotcom boom at the end of the century. On that Tuesday, the stock market fell 22 per cent. This crippled the overleveraged US economy, reducing consumption and plunging it into depression.