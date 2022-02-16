/
Facebook sales "shock" belies industry strength: CentralNic boss

Companies that rely on proprietary data are taking a bigger chunk of the advertising market
February 16, 2022

Big Tech’s results at the beginning of the month signposted a shift in the advertising industry. On the day of its Q4 2021 results, Meta (US:FB), formerly known as Facebook, lost $230bn of its market value in the biggest one day drop for a single company in US history. It warned that Apple’s privacy changes and “macroeconomic challenges like cost inflation and supply chain disruptions” would generate advertising headwinds in the coming year.

CentralNic (CNIC) chief executive Ben Crawford told Investors' Chronicle that while Facebook's earnings had been a "shock", the sector overall was still in a very strong place, with other types of ad spending the first to go when budgets are slashed. 

"All those companies that took out crypto ads during the Super Bowl will see zero effect on their businesses," he said. "Businesses generate the vast majority of their customers online and want to know the return on investment for their spending."

