Primary Health Prop's – a defensive option as the bears circle

We are nearly two years on from the shortest bear market in history. The question is whether there could be another one in the offing? Jim Rogers seems to think so. Admittedly, Rogers, the co-founder of the Quantum Fund with George Soros, has been pessimistic about the US market for as long as anyone can remember. His Cassandra-like prophecies came to pass, albeit briefly, at the onset of the pandemic, but equities rebounded swiftly due to unprecedented levels of central bank intervention.

However, the recent sell-off in tech stocks, coupled with the prospect of an increased risk-free rate of return, has resulted in a proliferation of articles in the financial press about where investors should squirrel away their capital to limit potential downside in the event of a bear market – people are getting edgy. The most vulnerable investors in a market downturn are those with leveraged positions, but it’s probably worth examining the safe-haven issue if your portfolio is still heavily weighted towards growth stocks.

One defensive theme that has gained in prominence as the pandemic has dragged on is the decentralisation of healthcare services. There has been mixed opinion in the UK over the issue, although it’s largely political in nature. Unfortunately, any proposed reforms to the way in which the NHS conducts its activities invariably draws criticism from certain quarters. Last year, the UK government published a draft Health and Social Care Bill setting out several reforms to implement the commitments set out in the NHS England Long Term Plan, including an onus on pushing healthcare services to the most efficient, cost-effective area of the system.

The Covid-19 outbreak has served to highlight how smaller-scale, community-based healthcare provision often leads to better clinical outcomes. And there is evidence to suggest that larger hospitals have acted as a vector for the virus. A research letter published in The Lancet last August showed that 11.3 per cent of patients from a survey of 314 UK hospitals were infected after admission. More worryingly, the lion’s share of Covid-19 infections in residential community care and mental health hospitals were acquired in-hospital.

It’s a pattern that was repeated throughout Europe and North America, and it’s doubly relevant given the steady increase in antibiotic resistance. The treatment of the elderly during the pandemic should be a key consideration due to our ageing populace. Conceivably, it may turn out to be the chief determinant in how the government approaches healthcare policy in the future.

One outfit which stands to benefit from a more localised approach to healthcare is Primary Health Properties (PHP), a defensive portfolio (and income) option given that its rent roll is largely covered by government-funded agencies. The real estate investment trust (Reit), an investor in modern purpose-built healthcare facilities, has just registered a 4.2 per cent increase in net rental income for 2021, along with a 210 basis point increase in total property return to 9.5 per cent. Throw in a 26 per cent hike in statutory profits to £142m, together with the 26th consecutive year of dividend growth, and you can see why the securities are tightly held.

The property portfolio now comprises 521 assets worth in the region of £2.8bn, and unlike many landlords nowadays, it isn’t chasing arrears. The occupancy rate stands at 99.7 per cent (2020: 99.6 per cent) and the trust booked a revaluation surplus of around £111mn, against £51.4mn in the prior year, driven by yield compression in the UK.

The government’s 'levelling-up' agenda should also work to the Reit’s benefit given the uneven healthcare outcomes in evidence across the UK. Chief executive Harry Hyman noted that, beyond demographics and decentralisation reforms, demand for local primary healthcare facilities is growing to “relieve the pressures being placed on hospitals and A&E departments and to catch up on the backlog of missed procedures”.

Around 69 per cent of PHP’s rental reviews are conducted on an open market basis, typically every three years, with the balance of the portfolio employing either RPI-based or fixed uplift measures. With inflation at a 30-year high, investors would be justified in asking whether rental income will pull back in real terms. But at least the trust has reduced is average cost of debt by 60 basis points to 2.9 per cent, while extending the average debt maturity to 8.2 years (2020: 6.5 years). With a forecast dividend yield in excess of 5 per cent, it’s certainly a defensive option worth considering.

PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES (PHP) ORD PRICE: 135p MARKET VALUE: £1.8bn TOUCH: 134.5-135p 12-MONTH HIGH: 170p LOW: 133p DIVIDEND YIELD: 4.6% TRADING PROP: nil PREMIUM TO NAV: 19% NET DEBT: 83% INVESTMENT PROP: £2.8bn