Today's Markets: Stocks edge higher, FOMC minutes ahead

Green across the board: European stock market rallied again on Wednesday after a decent handover from Asia overnight followed the first positive day in four on Wall Street. Stocks are recovering as Russia’s public stance over Ukraine appeared to ease immediate invasion fears, whilst Nato’s secretary general said there were grounds for cautious optimism. Earlier on Tuesday headlines indicated some Russian troops near the border were returning to base, fueling hopes of de-escalation. The West says they have not been able to confirm anything. Situation still fluid and markets liable for substantial headline risk.

The FTSE 100 was mildly higher at 7,630, while shares in Frankfurt and Paris rose by around 0.7 per cent. Overnight, Asian stock markets notched broad gains. Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak with the Nasdaq rallying 2.5 per cent and the S&P 500 up by almost 1.6 per cent to recover the 200-dma. The rally stops it from sinking to the Jan lows but now see 50-dma around 4,600 as the major test – twice failed there already this month.

With risk bid, the dollar eased back against peers a touch in early trade. EURUSD rose to 1.1380, the highest since last Friday. GBPUSD rose this morning but remains well anchored in the February range. Gold continues to bounce around the $1,850 level. Oil recaptured some of the losses that saw crude prices declined 3 per cent on Tuesday.