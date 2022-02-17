Investors' ESG skirmishes are just the start

It’s been a good start to the year for the upper echelons of UK plc. As our companies coverage this week underlines, results season is showing that many of the country’s listed giants have reaped the rewards of a bumper 2021. Their share prices have also been having a better time of it, relatively speaking – although this has less to do with fundamentals and more with the market-wide move away from growth stocks. In any case, the FTSE 100 is in the black year to date, no mean feat given the troubles encountered in other parts of the market. Miners and oil majors are among the big beneficiaries of this renewed interest in large-cap value shares.

Yet our biggest businesses aren’t having things all their own way. Glencore announced soaring profits this week, but it also saw activist investor Bluebell renew an attempt to have the company spin off its coal division. Indeed, activism is all the rage across UK large-cap shareholder bases at the moment: years of underperformance are coming home to roost just as returns start to improve.

This isn’t just about returns, however. Unrest on certain companies’ share registers does have another distinct flavour. Inevitably, it’s all to do with environmental, social and governance (ESG) preferences.