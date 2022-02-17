Next week's economics: 21-25 February

The eurozone economy is recovering, next week’s numbers should say.

Purchasing managers could report faster growth in both manufacturing and services, thanks to receding fears of Omicron and an easing of supply shortages. Germany’s Ifo survey and the National Bank of Belgium’s measure of business confidence could also both increase for the same reasons, with the latter being well above its long-run average.

There will, however, be a note of caution. The ECB could report a slowdown in growth in the M1 measure of the money stock, especially adjusted for inflation. In the past, such slowdowns have predicted slowdowns in output growth, with a lag of a few months. Monetary growth isn’t yet so weak as to point to a sharp slowing of output, but this needs watching.