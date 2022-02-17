Shell boss sells after profit hike

A week after Shell (SHEL) delivered 2021 results that saw its earnings climb handsomely, chief executive Ben van Beurden sold £3.9mn in shares. He benefited from a recent rise in the company’s share price, which is up 15 per cent this year alone. The company has also just consolidated its structure, moving its registered tax home from the Netherlands to the UK.

A spokesperson declined to comment on the sale, calling it a “private matter”. Projects and technology director Harry Brekelmans also sold €2.9mn (£2.5mn) in shares last week.

Shell’s short-term prospects are strong as oil and gas prices remain high. A recent note from HSBC forecasts that cash flow from operations will remain at the same level as last year, around $50bn (£37bn), albeit with higher capital spending of $23bn-$27bn a year.