Standard Chartered sets out an ambitious stall

Looks to improve its return on tangible equity

Investors remain to be convinced

Standard Chartered (STAN) didn't pull any punches in its full-year results. Management came out swinging with an ambitious target to generate an annual return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 10 per cent. The market reaction was decidedly sceptical, with the shares marked down by more than 4 per cent. This is partly due to the considerable heavy lifting required to achieve that target from an underlying base of 6 per cent. Part of this will involve $500mn (£367mn) of cost savings, with the aim of bringing the bank’s cost ratio down to 60 per cent from its current 76 per cent level. However, given Standard’s history of over promising, then under-delivering on its targets, it is no surprise that investors are taking a “wait-and-see” approach before a taking a position.