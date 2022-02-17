Today's Markets: Flat start as markets try to figure out FOMC, Russian aims

Confusion over Ukraine situation weighs on investors' minds

Eyes also on Fed's rates strategy

Oil cools, but is it temporary?

Timid start for equity markets in Europe as investors digest the competing views on the Russian position in Ukraine and the bigger macro picture regards inflation and the Fed. The FTSE 100 was a little lower, shares in Frankfurt and Paris around the flatline. Asian shares were mixed. Minutes from the FOMC’s last meeting revealed it “expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate”. As for Russia, the White House remains adamant that claims of troop withdrawals are false. Gold is catching some bid this morning, above $1,850 with reports of an exchange of fire in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed forces and Ukraine. Ukraine’s military said Russian-occupying forces fired on a village in Luhansk region, a few hours after Russia-backed rebels accused Ukraine of carrying out mortar attacks…. drama unfolds.