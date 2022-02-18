Consumer comforts

We all know there is a cost of living crunch coming: in April higher utility bills and National Insurance contributions will significantly cut the disposable incomes of even reasonably well-paid people, and that’s on top of rises in mortgage rates.

Consumers, though, don’t seem greatly troubled by this. Latest figures show that retail sales volumes rose in January and while they are still lower than they were in the autumn, they are 2.8 per cent up from two years ago.

We are not, therefore, hunkering down in anticipation of bad times.