Kingspan celebrates “record” performance

Insulation specialist grows margins in spite of “dramatic” inflation
February 18, 2022
  • Insulation panel sales soar
  • Fall-out from Grenfell tragedy remains unclear

Kingspan’s (KGP) results update is a tale of two halves. On the one hand, the building materials supplier is dogged by rising costs. There has been “dramatic input inflation”, with the price of key raw materials increasing sharply. At the same time, however, the group has managed to widen its profit margin, and is enjoying a substantial earnings boost.

Kingspan achieved this feat by raising its prices – a lot. Around €700m (£583mn) of cost increases were passed through to market in 2021, resulting in a “record performance”. Sales, profits, and earnings per share all dazzle compared with 2020’s lacklustre growth.

