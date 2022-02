Record rental growth

Modest vacancy rate

Judging by Segro’s (SGRO) full-year figures, consumer behaviour may have been permanently altered by the pandemic. True, the swing to ecommerce channels is nothing new, but the trust’s chief executive, David Sleath, declared that “supply-demand dynamics in the industrial and logistics sector remain very favourable”. If anything, that may even seem a little understated given a £4.1bn portfolio valuation uplift and record levels of rental growth.