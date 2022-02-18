Today's markets: Equities continue to chop on Russia headlines

European markets up marginally after Wall Street sell off

But eyes remain on Ukraine

First signs inflation is topping out?

Markets

Markets continue to chop around on these Russia headlines. European equities are a tad higher this morning after a sharp fall for Wall Street yesterday. The S&P 500 declined more than 2 per cent, taking it back under 4,440 and near Monday’s low. Speculative tech took another big hit with ARKK down 6 per cent and Tesla off 5 per cent. Roku – number two holding in ARKK – fell 12 per cent after hours. Another mixed bag from Asia, while oil is sharply lower with WTI back under $90, mainly it seems on hopes Iranian crude will return to the market. Bonds enjoyed a strong rally on Thursday, pushing the US 10yr back under 2 per cent, apparently on geopolitical haven bid. This also helped gold hit $1,900.

The FTSE 100 added about 0.2 per cent in early trade as it tried to repair some of the –0.9 per cent damage done yesterday. Global stock markets are mildly lower this week, on the whole holding up pretty well against these Russia-Ukraine headlines. As stated before, save for some very specific cases the geopolitics matters only on the margins; you’re not making a 1yr+ investment decision based on what Putin might or might not do; that’s all about interest rates and earnings. Nevertheless, equity markets remain sensitive to the headline risk and will be tricky to navigate.

Joe Biden says Russia is set to invade Ukraine ‘within days’, whilst the headlines coming from the ground certainly don’t paint a picture of de-escalation. But diplomacy continues, with Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov set to meet US secretary of state Antony Blinken for talks next week.

Companies John Menzies' shares soar as NAS buys £73mn stake John Menzies’ (MNZS) shares shot up by a quarter after logistics group National Aviation Services (NAS), which is pursuing a full takeover of the Edinburgh-based air services company, bought a 13 per cent stake in the business. Kuwait-based NAS, a subsidiary of Agility Public Warehousing (KW:AGLTY), agreed to buy £73mn worth of Menzies shares at 605p per share. This makes NAS the largest shareholder. The market is now anticipating a new takeover bid, with two proposals from NAS for the full share capital of the business rejected so far in 2022. NAS has until 9 March to make a formal offer for the company or a “firm intention” to make an offer. In January, a 460p per share offer was shot down and a second approach in early February at 510p per share met the same fate. Menzies’ board said that the second bid was “entirely opportunistic”, and that it fundamentally undervalued the company and its prospects. The company said NAS had not made another informal offer at the time of its share purchase. The latest development means that, due to Takeover Panel rules, a new bid for Menzies would have to be at least 605p per share – this price acts as a floor. CA CMA intervenes in veterinary sector The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has raised concerns about a recent acquisition by CVS (CVSG), causing the vet operator’s shares to plunge over a tenth on Friday, to 1,650p. In August last year, CVS acquired Quality Pet Care – which trades as The Vet – for £20.4mn. However, an investigation by the CMA found that the combined businesses will account for a “significant portion” of veterinary services in Bristol, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Southampton and Warrington. As such, it said pet owners could face “a worse quality of service, including more limited treatment options, or having to pay higher prices”. This is believed to be the first time the CMA has assessed local competition in the veterinary sector. The group now has five working days to offer legally-binding proposals to the CMA to address its competition concerns. The regulator then has a further five working days to consider whether to accept the proposals, or whether to push on with a phase two investigation. CVS currently has a 9 per cent share of the UK’s 5,300 registered veterinary practices. The company is now trading 40 per cent below its 2021 peak of 2,770p. JS

Data yesterday: Philly Fed prices paid down to 69.3 from 72.5 … inflation cooling? The headline manufacturing index was down to 16 from 23.2 and below the 20 expected. Initial jobless claims a bit higher than expected at 248k. Housing starts were a big miss at –4.1 per cent...growth and inflation slowing down? This is at odds with that super-hot retail sales and PPI numbers...getting a grip on where the US economy is right now is not easy, and only adds to uncertainty over the course of policy actions from the Fed, which = more rates volatility. Freddie Mac reported that US 30-year fixed mortgage rates have climbed to 3.92 per cent from 3.69 per cent a week ago.

UK data out this morning was encouraging as retail sales rose 1.9 per cent month-on-month in January, up 9.1 per cent annually. France’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since 2008 in the final quarter of last year. Japanese inflation weakened, with CPI ex fresh food slowing to 0.2 per cent vs f/c 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent prior.

US existing homes sales figures out later plus we hear from the Fed’s Waller, Williams and Brainard. US stock markets will be closed on Monday for Washington’s Birthday holiday.

Gold pushed above $1900...the MACD crossover worked a treat, though I still believe structural headwinds from rising real rates

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Markets.com