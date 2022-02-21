/
Clipper welcomes US takeover bid

American rival offers £943mn for the ‘value-added’ logistics company
February 21, 2022

Clipper Logistics (CLG) is poised to accept a takeover bid from its New York rival GXO Logistics (US:GXO), in a deal that would value the British company at almost £1bn.

GXO has offered a mix of cash and shares for the Leeds-based group, with an implied value of 920p per Clipper share. Clipper's board has agreed to the key terms and said – should a firm offer be made – it will recommend it unanimously to shareholders. This is subject to further due diligence and GXO securing debt financing for the deal, however. 

