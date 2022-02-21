Higher costs sour record half for Finsbury Food

Half-year dividend comes back at 0.8p

Board keen on acquisitions

‘Treating yourself’ may soon have to be an afternoon cake rather than a new car or holiday, as inflation strips away discretionary spending power. Bully for cake makers. Finsbury Food (FIF) is not celebrating heartily, just yet, however, as higher costs ate into its first-half profit and led it to increase prices. The group makes cakes under licence like Thorntons’ mini caramels and even Xbox- and Super Mario-branded cakes as well as bread and pastries for hospitality.