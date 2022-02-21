Today's Markets: Russian relief is short lived

European equities continue to wax and wane on the shifting sands of the Russia/Ukraine situation with overnight news that US president Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have agreed ‘in principle’ to a summit meeting providing some potentially short lived relief.

Whether the tete-a-tete ever happens remains to be seen given the current fragile state of affairs on the Russia-Ukraine border but, for now, traders bid up the FTSE100 by a not-terribly-convincing 0.3 per cent by mid-morning in reaction. London’s mid and small caps are struggling to join in with the FTSE250 and Aim indices both in the red. Meanwhile, the price of oil has steadied after a sharp drop late last week with Brent Crude trading around the $93.90 level.

With US markets closed today, eyes will be on Europe where the potential for conflict on its eastern flank will continue to focus minds. European indices were flat in mid-morning trading despite news that economic activity in the bloc continues to expand - the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reading for the eurozone showed activity rising at its fastest pace in five months as economies across the continent reopen.

For more on investment opportunities in Europe that UK investors may be missing out on

The UK economic recovery also appears to be in full swing with its PMI reading rising from 54.2 in January to 60.2 in February - anything above 50 indicates expansion. Its not all plain sailing though with corporates in both the eurozone and UK also reporting surging prices as inflation takes hold. Talking of surging prices, the UK housing market has recorded another gravity-defying monthly performance according to online property portal Rightmove. A shortage of supply coming on to the market coupled with a resurgence in London’s property markets means the average asking price for a property in February rose to £348,000, up 2.3 per cent on the previous month. GD