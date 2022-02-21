Tristel cleans out laggard product lines

Offloading non-core vet and pharma products anticipated to boost profit margins

Filing for regulatory approval for its ultrasound product by June 2022 expected to open up US market

Tristel (TSTL) is attempting to wipe the slate clean after demand for its medical device disinfectants “almost evaporated” during the pandemic. Deciding to cull half of its product line may look drastic, but it may be a step along the path to increasing profitability. Consensus estimates for Tristel’s full-year sales fell from £33mn to £28.4mn, as the discontinued veterinary and pharmaceutical products contributed almost one-eighth of sales in the half year to 31 December. Nevertheless, a lower gross profit margin of 53 per cent, versus 83 per cent for its hospital-based chlorine dioxide products, persuaded the firm to offload underperforming assets and simplify the business.