What next for the private equity trusts?

Private equity trusts have posted stellar returns in 2020 and 2021, but a new environment poses new challenges

We ask which names may be vulnerable to a pullback for growth companies

The persistent share price discounts on which most private equity investment trusts still trade have tended to disguise a sector in rude health. That was particularly the case in the earlier stages of the pandemic, when a focus on secular growth stories and sectors such as tech, healthcare and education saw many trusts flourish. Private equity investors have managed to get investee companies through lockdowns and then sell assets at a significant uplift to their original valuations. This helps explain the enormous share price total returns from the sector, with most of its constituents outpacing the MSCI World index over the last five years.

Yet a harsher environment looms. Concerns about inflation and monetary tightening helped to drive a sell-off in the private equity space earlier this year. That slump, while very brief, will mean followers of the sector will closely monitor fund updates due in the coming months to see how the underlying portfolios have fared.